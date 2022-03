latest-news,

Torrential overnight rain has severely impacted train Sydney and inter-city train services. Sydney Trains warned this morning "significant delays and cancellations" were expected to most services due to "severe weather conditions". "Trains will run to a changed timetable," Sydney Trains said. "Allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel."

