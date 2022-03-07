latest-news, potholes, Sutherland Shire Council, big wet

Weeks of rain have created a plethora of potholes on Sutherland Shire roads, which have been felt in the hip pocket of motorists. Tyre businesses have been kept busy repairing or replacing damaged tyres and in some cases entire wheels. Sultan Awali, manager of Jax Tyres & Auto at Sutherland said his driveway was full of cars with tyres damaged by potholes. "We are doing about 10-15 a day," he said. Jarrett, the manager of KarPro Tyre & Auto, at Miranda said Friday and Saturday were the biggest days. "We had 10-15 [flat tyres] on Friday, and half a dozen on the other days," he said. "It depends on the severity whether they can repaired. About 70 per cent have had to be replaced. "I am doing one at the moment where the whole wheel has to be replaced because it is buckled." A Sutherland Shire Council spokeswoman said residents were encouraged to report road damage via council's Snap, Send, Solve app to ensure repair work wads prioritised. The spokeswoman said damage on main roads should be reported to the responsible state government agency. "While longer term repair solutions require dry weather conditions for remediation work to be conducted, some interim repair works are being carried out where possible despite continuous wet weather challenges," she said. A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said, "We have seen unprecedented rainfall over the last week and potholes are being created across the state. "Major and local roads will be affected and while we have road crews on the ground across the State it is very hard for us to fix potholes while it is still wet. Once the weather clears and water subsides our crews will be able to get in and begin repairs. "Motorists are asked to avoid non-essential travel if possible as wet weather is expected to continue for the coming days. For those that do need to use the roads please stay vigilant and slow down when you are travelling. "Please call the 131 700 number if you come across a pothole and take care if you are on the roads at the moment." Sutherland Shire Council has been involved on multiple fronts dealing with the impact of the rain and big seas caused by an East Coast Low. The spokeswoman said the council was supporting local emergency services and working proactively to minimise damage to public and private property. "Among preventative measures, operational teams are clearing debris from roadways and drainage systems to minimise the risk of flooding," she said. "Council's Ocean Safety and Lifeguards Unit continues to closely monitor the impact of hazardous surf conditions along the Bate Bay coastline. "Sections of the Esplanade have been closed where high seas pose a potential threat to the community. "While these storms have been severely damaging for neighbouring communities, and those further north, council acknowledges that our community has been fortunate to escape the worst of the damage thus far. "Residents are encouraged to get in touch with the NSW State Emergency Services (SES) on 132 500 if assistance is required. "Residents can also keep an eye on social media for updates from the SES on weather conditions, and tips on how to stay safe. "Council thanks local SES crews and other emergency services personnel who have done an incredible job in keeping our community safe and responding to calls for help."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/cf67b212-d971-47c6-82e7-17afbac34c7b.jpg/r3_532_5313_3532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg