Women Rugby Club formed

There is a new force in Women's Rugby in southern Sydney with the formation of the Burraneer Women's Rugby Club, the first 'women's only' club in the country. It was a successful launch too, with the first games played bringing home a trophy for the new outfit, with a comprehensive victory at the recent 50th year of the Kiama Rugby Sevens tournament. Earlier this month Southern Districts Rugby Club provided their Reblettes' coaches with a new direction for women's rugby at the club. However, after careful consideration, it was made clear to the program that the new mandate did not align with the successful pillars that the Rebelettes' program had aspired too. All of the coaches, led by Chris Nay, from the Rebelettes' program believed in their program; one that has grown and developed young women into amazing players and great people, and has wins on the board. So the Burraneer Women's Rugby Club, a values based rugby club dedicated to women's rugby, was formed.

