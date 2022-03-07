Peakhurst Park Football Club demands action on parking safety issues

latest-news,

Members of the Peakhurst Park Football Club are demanding action on parking safety issues around Peakhurst Park as the football season commences. Last May the council resolved to explore a range of immediate and longer-term traffic management and parking improvements in the streets surrounding Peakhurst Park. Club secretary Leanne Smith addressed the February 28 council meeting expressing the club's disappointment that parking works had not been completed at the park prior to the start of the football season when the park's usage will increase substantially. Ms Smith said there have been parking issues at Peakhurst Park for many years and every year it gets worse. "Hundreds of families will be visiting the park each weekend once winter sport commences. We have had multiple accidents over the last few years and many close calls for young children crossing the street," she told the council. "People have had their cars swiped and there have been numerous near misses. This is a very serious issue of safety and club members have major concerns as the season starts. "As a parent, parking at the park is a nightmare each weekend. Trying to reverse out, it is almost impossible to see what is coming in both directions as well as if any children are walking behind your car. The street is overly congested and there is not enough space to reverse out safely. The need for rear to kerb parking is of the utmost importance and we are keen to see the relocation of the fence on Trafalgar Street done as a priority in 2022. "The club is disappointed that there is no funding allocated to this project and there is no time frame for completion of the works. We would request that council prioritises funding for urgent works to improve the park's safety before a serious accident occurs." At its ordinary meeting on 24 May 2021, the council resolved to explore a range of immediate and longer-term traffic management and parking improvements in the streets surrounding Peakhurst Park to address parking and traffic congestion issues that arise from regular use of the sporting fields within the Park. These included: a design (with costings) to extend the existing 90 degree angle parking on the southern side of Hedley Street along the length of the Park frontage to the existing Hedley Street car park; relocation of the Park fence on the northern side of Trafalgar Street to allow for "Rear to Kerb" parking; exploring the potential for additional on-street parking bays to be provided on surrounding streets, including angled parking opportunities. In response to a question by Cr Christina Jamieson, a council report to the February 28 meeting said that designs to extend the existing 90-degree parking on the southern side of Hedley Street and examine potential improvements to pedestrian access are complete and works would have an estimated cost of $200,000. Designs for the relocation of the northern Trafalgar Street fence to comply with current standards and to allow for "Rear to Kerb" parking are complete with an initial cost estimate of $40,000 was obtained for the relocation of fencing on the norther side of Trafalgar Street only. However, inspection of the perimeter fencing along the entire perimeter of the park has revealed that there is approximately 440m of fence that requires relocation to ensure compliance with current standards, meaning the relocation of the Trafalgar Street fencing cannot occur in isolation. The estimated cost to relocate the fencing to comply with current standards is $170,000. Club members met with Georges River Councillors Christina Jamieson, Warren Tegg, Lou Konjarski and Peter Mahoney along with member for Oatley MP Mark Coure on Saturday, March 5 to discuss their concerns. Club president Mathew Papas said the football season kicks off in under four weeks and Peakhurst Park will soon be inundated every weekend and weekday afternoon with kids sports. "We are dismayed that Council has not prioritised funding the works required to improve the safety of pedestrians and vehicles at this park," he said. "We have actually had an accident occur here which thankfully only caused damage to vehicles, but there have been plenty of near-misses where human life has been at real risk."

