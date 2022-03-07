community, georges river council gryfest

Georges River Council has launched a series of youth events for young people in April across the community. GRYfest will begin just in time for the school holidays and as part of National Youth Week (April 4-14). From bubble soccer and a pop-up skatepark, to wheelchair basketball and a chess tournament, there will be a variety of free activities and experiences. Mayor of Georges River Council, Nick Katris welcomed the launch of GRYfest and the opportunities it will provide youth in Georges River and beyond. "The Georges River Youth Festival, or GRYfest, will not only be a fun and free event for young people but also an opportunity to empower and encourage them to step outside their comfort zones, build connections and develop leadership skills," he said. "There will be free video and audio editing workshops for aspiring journalists and content creators as well as 'how to' programs, which include first aid training, car maintenance and cooking lessons that will give our youth a step-ahead in starting the next phase of their lives." All GRYfest events are free and all ages are welcome. Some events have limited capacity and require pre-booking. Take part also in a chess tournament, creative writing workshop, video and audio editing and cooking. Details

