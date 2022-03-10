Push for diabetes subsidy

latest-news, type 1 diabetes, jdrf australia

During Laura Hill's pregnancy, she was able to access a government subsidy to help manage a debilitating condition. But that financial support has lapsed, placing financial strain once again on the new mother. Mrs Hill, 32, of Barden Ridge, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 12. It is a lifelong autoimmune disease that destroys the body's ability to process sugar. For the 127,000 Australians living with the disease, this means the need for constant monitoring of blood glucose, either through finger pricks or monitoring technology, and administration of insulin through multiple daily injections or an insulin pump. Keeping blood glucose levels within a target range is the best way to prevent complications including blindness, stroke, heart and kidney disease. But many patients lose access to the nation's existing reimbursement programs for diabetes technology when they turn 18 or 21. Women can access the subsidy during pregnancy. Without subsidised access, continuous glucose monitors and flash glucose monitors can cost up to $5000 a year. Mrs Hill was receiving a subsidy for her continuous glucose monitor, but the payment lapsed after the birth of her baby, four and a half months ago. "Having type 1 diabetes is very exhausting and draining, and places a big burden not only on my myself but my family," she said. "Having the glucose monitor is life-changing but it's a financial burden. To get the pump, I have top tier private hospital cover." The monitor costs up to $300 per month, but Mrs Hill spends up to $600 per month managing her condition, which includes doctor fees and medication. "Even though we earn higher than average incomes we have had to make sacrifices to access it," she said. "Having the monitor gives me quality of life." A recent national study using data from the Australasian Diabetes Data Network and NDSS registries showed a significant improvement in glycaemic control in individuals who used a continuous glucose monitor more than 75 per cent of the time. Type 1 diabetes research organisation, JDRF Australia, has launched the #AccessForAll campaign. It urges a government commitment of $100 million per year to make life-changing diabetes management technologies available those who need them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/0d7c6ee2-f76f-4e55-9702-2d751ba84528.JPG/r0_212_4896_2978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg