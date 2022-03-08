latest-news, IGA Cronulla, supermarket closes

The IGA supermarket at the southern end of the Cronulla shopping strip near the train station has closed after a proposed rent increase was rejected. IGA Cronulla had been running for more than 10 years under two franchisees before "head office" took control. Apart from being part of the same retail chain, there was no connection between this store and the Super IGA supermarket at the northern end of the mall, which continues to operate. The landlord who increased the rent of the premises from which IGA Cronulla operated declined to comment. Another business source with knowledge of the situation said the business had "struggled from the early stages, and was given a 50 per cent rent reduction several years ago". "It is not like the landlord has not tried to support the business, but at some point it was necessary to bring the lease up to market rent," the source said. There were less favourable comments about the rent increase, including from former staff, on social media. The sudden closure leaves Cronulla with only the Super IGA and Woolworths Metro stores, which are medium to small in size. Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic said he understood prospective new tenants were interested in the premises. "I think Cronulla is always evolving, businesses come and go," he said. "It is still a vibrant shopping area." Mr Aprilovic said the new Northern Gateway development to be built opposite the top of the mall would include a full size supermarket with customer parking. That project is still at development application stage and it is expected to be two to three before it comes to fruition.

