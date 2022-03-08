latest-news,

The Bayside and Georges River Local Government Areas are eligible for Disaster Recovery Assistance and there are several Australian Government and NSW Government grants available to assist affected individuals and businesses in the recovery phase. "This Government assistance will help ensure communities can recover, rebuild and return to some sort of normality as soon as possible" Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry. Assistance includes; Help for residents whose homes or belongings have been damaged (eligibility criteria apply) Support to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring essential public assets Financial assistance for small businesses, primary producers and non-profits Freight subsidies for primary producers More information is available at Service NSW's website; www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/financial-assistance NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within Parts of Sandy Point to evacuate the following area now: St George Crescent. Once floodwater reaches 1.4 metres at the Picnic Point Gauge, the area will be isolated. If you remain in the area you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. Where to go: Stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, evacuation centres have been established at: Club Menai, 44-60 Allison Cres, Menai or Cabra-Vale Diggers Club, 1 Bartley St, Canley Vale, Simple things you can do now: . Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you. . Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place. . Leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads. . Take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times. . Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible. For more information: . Listen to your local ABC radio station, . Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au . Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ . Go to latest Rainfall and River heights at http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml . Visit Road Closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or the LiveTraffic app or phone 131 701 For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/2bbef6af-4399-4feb-b98e-51a43b98890b.jpg/r0_41_800_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg