Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Celebrate our women in the community

Every year on 8 March, International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe. It is a dayto recognise female achievements and a call to action for everyone to stand up for women'sright and gender equality. This year, the success of our International Women's Day business breakfast made me reflect on the importance of celebrating the success of our local female entrepreneurs. It was especially inspiring to hear our panel members sharing their experience of this year's theme - Breaking the Bias. They shared the stories of their careers, their lives and the journey to pursue their dreams. It's been more than a century since International Women's Day was first celebrated, and we still see opportunity to achieve gender equity in the workplace and in life. Whether it is deliberate or unconscious, breaking the bias is the only way for our society to progress and allow women to continue to advance. Georges River offers women a place of opportunity where a balance of work and life can be achieved, and yesterday's guests were a small representation of the strong women we have in our community. As to Council's own workforce, we are challenging Australian trends to maintain gender pay that is in favour of women, with 65% of the Council's Executive and Management positions occupied by women. On this International Women's Day, Georges River Council's early learning centres worked with children to break the bias, with meaningful conversations and engagement, empowering all girls to have their voices heard, and story times that encourage children to challenge gender stereotypes, for example: challenging the idea of "girl colours" and "boy colours", and tools that are recognised as universal, rather than gender orientated. Let's continuously celebrate all women in our community. As diverse and inclusive as we are in the Georges River area, I am hopeful for a gender equal community, that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Celebrate our women in the community