Kingsway road works

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Kingsway at Caringbah. The changes will result from the replacement of a section of asphalt between Kareena Road and Taren Point Road to create a smoother road surface. Work will be carried out within the hours of 8pm and 5am between Monday 14 and Friday 25 March for up to five nights per week, weather and worksite conditions permitting, with no work taking place on Saturdays. Temporary lane closure, traffic controls and reduced speed limits will be in place. Transport for NSW advises motorists to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers. For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Changed traffic conditions during night road works at Caringbah