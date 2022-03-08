BOM warns of a tough 24 -48 hours ahead

latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of a tough 24 to 48 hours ahead for Sydney as rain continues to cause havoc across the metropolitan area. The ceiling of the Aldi supermarket at Hurstville collapsed overnight due to heavy rain. Video was released of water streaming into the supermarket before ceiling tiles collapsed into the aisles below. No one was injured. In another incident, SES workers rescued a driver from a car that had become stranded in flood waters on Bexley Road. And a combination of heavy rainfall and high tide caused flooding at Arncliffe street, Wolli Creek. Bexley Road is closed in both directions due to flooding between Slade Road and the M5 East. Beverly Hills to Mascot, both directions are closed on the M5 East Motorway between King Georges Road and General Holmes Drive due to flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydney saw widespread rainfall of between 50 to 100ml since 9am yesterday, most of it falling overnight with intense thunderstorms that occurred throughout the south and southern-western suburbs, particularly around the Canterbury, Bankstown and Liverpool areas. There was major flooding on the Georges River overnight which seemed to have peaked. Residents on any rivers, creeks and streamed have been told to keep up to date to weather warnings. Rain will start to ease around the Sydney area later this afternoon. A severe weather warning is current for heavy rainfall and damaging winds in the Sydney Metropolitan area. The low will move offshore tonight but winds are expected to increase up to 90km/h, srrong enough to bring down trees and powerlines. Tomorrow rain should ease to showers on coastal communities and Thursday is expected to be sunny with some showers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/278f4164-fdb2-4891-bb10-b94a64c971f2.png/r0_189_600_528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg