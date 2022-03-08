latest-news,

All playgrounds in Sutherland Shire have been closed indefinitely following the collapse of a tree in a Bonnet Bay park, which caused minor injury to two young boys. The boys were playing in Koolangarra Reserve in Kennedy Crescent on the weekend when the tree fell on to play equipment and hit them. They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition. The council said the ground in a number of parks and open spaces had become unstable due to the sustained rainfall. The council statement: "In the interests of public safety, all Council maintained playgrounds within the Sutherland Shire will be closed until further notice. "Continued heavy rainfall throughout the Sutherland Shire has caused the ground in a number of our parks and open spaces to become unstable, with council moving to close playgrounds within these spaces due to an increased risk of tree collapse. "This follows the collapse of a tree in a Bonnet Bay park over the weekend which caused minor injury to two young boys. "Arborists engaged by council have commenced a comprehensive assessment of the health and stability of trees near our playgrounds. Trees and branches deemed to be at risk will be safely removed as soon as weather conditions allow. "Sutherland Shire Council asks all members of the public to stay away from parks while heavy rainfall persists. We look forward to welcoming all members of the community back to our playgrounds as soon as it is safe to do so."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e3431f94-8316-42e6-aed1-415d82399eba.jpg/r2_2_1007_570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg