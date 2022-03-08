latest-news,

A video of Audley Weir at 6am on Tuesday shows "a helluva lot of water", says Sutherland Shire nature photographer Greg Tannos. Mr Tannos and a companion did a "6am, wet muddy run down Honeymoon Steps" to find the weir "going off" after torrential overnight rain. In the video, which he posted on his findmyaustralia Facebook page, Mr Tannos details the many creeks and streams which feed into the Hacking River, which has been closed for weeks due to the incredible rainfall Sydney and other parts of NSW have experienced. The Hacking River starts near Otford and flows "15-20 kilometres" to Audley Weir, he says. "You can imagine later today with another 150mm what this is going to be like."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e2d7e391-bd2d-40e3-8a8d-8e3403051dd9.jpg/r2_153_894_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg