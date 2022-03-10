latest-news,

Cronulla film producer Jason Stevens has finally wrapped up the shooting of his new movie, 'Finally Me'. Filmed almost entirely in the Sutherland Shire,except for a one day call at Newington School at Stanmore, production hardly missed a beat over the almost 30 day shooting schedule. Jason said the daily drama's they had to deal with could have been a lot worse. " We faced some issues, we battled the last Covid outbreak,which forced us to social distance as much as possible and test everyone who came on set,we filmed outside so we had weather drama's,and a food distribution issue caused by the Covid pandemic" "Its a problematic concern because once we start to shoot, scheduling and venue hire,set construction and the moving of up to 50 people a day from location to location is a logistical nightmare" Jason said " We are lucky the main characters didn't catch Covid or it would have been a costly and drawn out exercise because the cast members had other jobs in the pipeline and its hard to get them back " Jason also thanked Sutherland Council for helping facilitate some of the set locations . Mayor Carmelo Pesce said that many people in the community loved watching Jason's talents on the footy field for the Sharks, and he knows he will wow audiences with his directorial debut on 'Finally Me' when it hits local cinemas. "I've always said we live in the most beautiful part of the most beautiful country in the world, so it's only natural that filmmakers - particularly those with strong links to our community - would seek to show off some of our stunning scenery on the big screen. "The Sutherland Shire is of course no stranger to iconic teen coming-of-age dramas, having famously been the setting for the much loved classic 'Puberty Blues'. "I can't wait to see the cast and crew tap into similar themes with this latest production as well as showing off the natural beauty of the Sutherland Shire." Mayor Pesce said. The production had a big cast of locals involved as actors,wardrobe, assistants and extra's and on the first day of shooting actor Rhys Muldoon gave a great introduction to cast and crew on the importance these independent movies have for all aspiring actors and production crew to gain valuable experience. Seasoned performer Rhonda Burchmore who appeared as a famous cheerleader in the movie said she actually grew up in the Sutherland Shire. "What an absolute joy it was returning to the Shire to play a fun role in Jason Stevens upcoming movie ' Finally Me'. "It was so lovely to revisit some of my childhood favourite places including magnificent beaches at Cronulla where as a kid I would spend many, many a weekend with the family picnicking and swimming. "The people of the Shire always have and remain incredibly down to earth, wonderful people, it feels like 'coming home 'to me when I'm there ." Rhonda said Finally Me is set in the United States in the 90's. The film centres on a Greek girl Soula (former NIDA student Jazz Laker) and her journey to find her voice and her place in this world. Soula Mitsos works after school in the family owned takeaway Souvlaki store. All her dad wants her to do is take over the store and marry a Greek boy named Jimmy but all Soula wants to do is cheerlead for her school Westend High. Despite being a novice at cheerleading, Soula's dream becomes a reality when she's unexpectedly chosen in the team and her opportunity is laced with much opposition and ridicule from team mates. However Soula's greatest battle will come from within as she struggles to believe that she belongs. Post production is due to finish in late September and then another battle begins-distribution,and then Finally Me is finally finished.

