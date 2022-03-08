Investigation works to begin on King Georges Road, South Hurstville

latest-news,

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has announced that investigation works will begin at the intersection of King Georges Road and Connells Point Road, South Hurstville, in order to improve traffic flow. The investigation works will allow them to gather information about ground conditions, which will assist in developing designs for future road improvements. The works will be carried out from March to May, weather permitting. Investigations will be conducted after hours to ensure King Georges Road remains open to traffic during the day, specifically during peak periods. Works include topographic surveying, potholing, core-hole drilling, excavation works and pavement testing. Night shift hours will take place from 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday. While these works will include some noisy activities, a range of noise mitigation measures will be in place to limit the impacts on the community. There will be temporary traffic changes while workers are on site including a reduced speed limit of 40km/h for the work zone. Lane closures and footpath closures may be in place, however traffic flow along King Georges Road will be maintained. For the latest traffic updates, please phone 132 701, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App. For more information, visit: https://roadswaterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/kgr- bev-hills-to-south-hurstville/index.html

