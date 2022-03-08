latest-news,

Motorists on Heathcote Road have been waned to expect "minor delays" around the Woronora River Bridge. Police are manning a contraflow due to dangerous potholes on the bridge, a Sutherland Shire Police Facebook post says. Meanwhile, Woronora Bush Fire Brigade says in a post, "We have observed a number of moored vessels which appear to be rapidly filling with rain water on the river. "We encourage everyone with vessels on the water to visually check on them, and if necessary and, more importantly, safe to do so bail out their vessel in expectation of more heavy rain this afternoon. "River currents will likely strengthen after 1pm, so we'd encourage boat owners to take these actions before that time." The brigade advised about 10am water levels at low tide today were sitting approximately 85cm higher than normal due to recent rainfall. The tide was due to peak at 1.30pm. "Forecasts for the remainder of the day do not look good. Currently modelling is predicting another 100mm of rainfall with potentially up to 200mm to fall, while winds are projected to increase to 90km/hr in some areas. The worst of the weather is expected to impact the Sutherland Shire and Illawarra areas in particular, over the next 6-12 hrs "We are likely to see further flash flooding, falling trees, landslips and other hazards, causing damage and closing roads with no notice "Looking at the Woronora River, residents should expect the tide to peak at approximately 1.30pm, reaching minor flood levels similar to those experienced overnight based on current water in the catchment. However, with heavy rain set to continue water levels could rise quickly above this with little notice." Residents were asked to:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/893e86a1-aa88-4ead-b972-9f6a655f7822.JPG/r0_250_4231_2641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg