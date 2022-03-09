latest-news, Linda Seymour, Hughes, Craig kelly, photo, Illawong Alfords Point Progress Association meeting

Hughes adversaries Craig Kelly and Linda Seymour looked to be on the best of terms in a photo taken after an Illawong community meeting. But, the apparent goodwill was short-lived, with the MP later questioning whether a media release issued by his independent challenger was deceptive or misleading in claiming he "posed" for the photo and critical of Ms Seymour for not introducing herself when she asked questions at the meeting. Mr Kelly was guest speaker at the Illawong Alfords Point Progress Association meeting on March 1. Ms Seymour, who attended with supporters, later issued the photo and media release about the event, written by Elizabeth Aitken, a Hughes resident and one of her campaign volunteers. The media release said Mr Kelly was asked about his decision to join the United Australia Party and represent the party in Hughes, his stance on COVID vaccines and, after a question from Ms Seymour, his views on the cashless welfare card. Climate change had not been discussed. "At the end of the meeting, Mr Kelly posed for a photo with Linda," the media release said. "Clearly, Linda has an ability to genuinely talk with anyone, no matter their views, I don't know how she does it?" Mr Kelly told the Leader statements made by a volunteer for Ms Seymour were "hardly an independent assessment". "I note that Ms Seymour brought along with her two volunteers to this meeting, whose sole purpose for being there appeared to be to heckle and try to disrupt my answers to genuine questions from local residents," he said "Secondly, is it deceptive and misleading to claim that I 'posed for a photo with Linda', without telling the whole truth, which is that Ms Seymour asked if she could take a 'selfie' with me after the event - and I was happy to oblige." Mr Kelly said said he had no objection to Ms Seymour attending as a non-resident, but "it was disappointing that she failed to introduce herself before asking questions - as locals would not have known who she was. "I didn't know until she introduced herself at the end of the meeting. I had assumed she was a local resident of Alfords Point or Illawong." Ms Seymour said she wrote to the organisers in advance to let them know she was not local but was running federally. "I was interested in attending to understand local issues and concerns," she said. "When Craig Kelly started talking about federal issues I felt compelled to ask a question," she said. Ms Seymour said two of her supporters in identifying T-shirts were "in their 80s and certainly did not heckle - they sat quietly and respectfully throughout". "I find it extraordinary that he is so detached from the community and the local political landscape that he did not know who I was," she said. "You would think at the very least our federal member would know who he is running for our seat of Hughes." Ms Seymour said Mr Kelly knew who she was when the photo was taken. "As you can see, we are smiling, it was not adversarial," she said.

