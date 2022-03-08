Georges River announces National Youth Week program

community,

Local youth will be spoilt for choice during the April school holidays. From skateboarding to intergenerational chess, a short film festival to cooking workshops - these are some of the events planned by Georges River Council to celebrate National Youth Week (4-14 April). The Georges River Youth Festival, or GRYfest for short, will present a number of youth events across the month of April. Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said GRYfest will not only be a fun and free event for young people but also an opportunity to empower and encourage them to step outside their comfort zones, build connections and develop leadership skills. "There will be free video and audio editing workshops for aspiring journalists and content creators as well as 'How to Adult' programs which include First Aid training, car maintenance and cooking lessons that will give our youth a step-ahead in starting the next phase of their lives." All GRYfest events are free and all ages are welcome. Some events have limited capacity and require pre-booking. The complete GRYfest line-up includes: Intergenerational Chess Tournament, Saturday 2 April, 10am - 2pm, Kogarah Town Square. Bookings essential. Pop-up Skatepark, Friday 8 April to Thursday 14 April, Olds Park, Penshurst. No bookings required. Olds Park Youth Festival, (food stalls, bubble soccer, art workshops, live music, pop-up skatepark, wheelchair basketball), Saturday 9 April, 2pm - 7pm, Olds Park, Penshurst. No booking required. Creative script writing workshop, Monday 11 April, 10:30am - 11:30am, Online via ZOOM. Bookings essential. First Aid Training, Tuesday 12 April, 9am to 3pm, Penshurst Park Youth Facility. Bookings essential. Short Stuff Film Festival, Open Air Cinema, Wednesday 13 April, from 6pm. No booking required. Routine Car Maintenance, Thursday 14 April, 8am to 11am, Thursday 19 April 8am to 11am. Mortdale Community Centre. Bookings essential. Video Editing Workshop, Wednesday 20 April, 10.30am to 12.30pm, Hurstville Library. Bookings essential. Audio Editing Workshop, Thursday 21 April, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Bookings essential. Cooking Workshop, Friday 22 April, 10am - 12pm and 1pm to 3pm, Penshurst Park Youth Facility Bookings essential. To book or read more, visit Georges River Council's website.

