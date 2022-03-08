Successful local women praised on International Women's Day

community,

Three successful local women entrepreneurs took centre stage in Georges River on International Women's Day breakfast this morning. Annette Mayne, founder of The Reconnect Project, Cass Croucher, co-founder of She Elevates, and Viria Charitos, founder of MEBEME, shared their personal stories in developing innovative ideas and turning them into successful business models in our diverse and growing local community. Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said it was a proud day to showcase entrepreneurial women in the Georges River community. He shared his own stories of strong women in his life who broke the bias in more challenging times gone by. "Our Local Government Area is home to more than 16,000 businesses, providing approximately 55,000 jobs, of which 37 per cent are filled by locals and 54 per cent are female." Georges River Council General Manager Gail Connolly said, "International Women's Day is an important reminder, not only for the opposite gender, but for our own gender to support women's advancement. "Every woman's professional journey is going to be different, but what women have in common is their courage. "It takes a lot for women to juggle between running a family life, a professional life and for some, a business. "It not only takes talent, but an incredible amount of courage to embrace the challenges. That is what makes women effective leaders: strong, tenacious, imaginative, brave, and instinctively in touch with every day life." More than 130 community members gathered in Hurstville this morning to hear from three truly inspiring local businesswomen. The breakfast ws hosted and sponsored by Club Central, allowing attendees to experience first-hand the newly refurbished venue. Ticket sales of more than $4,000 from Council's International Women's Day event will be donated to the women's crisis accommodation centre in the Georges River area - a place where vulnerable women can find support and feel safe. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet delivered a virtual address at this breakfast, followed by Mayor of Georges River Council, Nick Katris.

Successful local women praised on International Women's Day