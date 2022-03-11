latest-news, nsw teachers federation, engadine west public school

Sutherland Teachers Association donned their red T-shirts this month, calling for what they say is a deserved boost to the duties of classroom life. Alongside Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos, who was at Engadine on March 9, teacher representatives voiced their concerns of what they described as worsening conditions. They gathered in unity to urge Heathcote MP Lee Evans to call on the NSW Premier to address their fears of growing teacher shortages from "uncompetitive pay and crippling workloads." At its February State Council meeting, NSW Teachers Federation resolved to defer further industrial action to give Premier Dominic Perrottet an opportunity to engage in genuine negotiations with the union. NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said this decision would enable schooling to be as free from further interruption as possible for the remainder of this term. He said in 2021, government documents predicted that by 2025, teacher shortages would be in excess of 2425 vacancies. "The Department of Education's figures show that there were 10 vacant permanent teaching positions in the Electorate of Heathcote last October," said Mr Gavrielatos. "...The teacher shortages will only get worse, and kids in Sydney's southern suburbs will pay the ultimate price for this shortsightedness." It warned that teachers would recommence further industrial action as early as mid-March. Matthew Fleming of Engadine West Public School has taught for the past six years. As a federation representative, he said heavy workloads were putting teachers under strain. "When I started teaching, I was wide-eyed and passionate to make a difference. With every year that goes by, I get more comfortable in the job and with my responsibilities. But there has been a noticeable increase in workload," he said. "It's taxing physically and emotionally. I don't know many teachers who haven't thought about this as a walk-in-walk-out job." He said his biggest concern was the educational outcomes and well-being of his pupils, particularly in light of a disrupted schooling period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Those going in year 2 this year haven't had a regular year of school. They have not socialised the way you would expect children of their age. Kids are struggling with routines and emotional regulation. We as teachers want to support them to thrive. "But I worry for those who aren't maths teachers but are teaching maths to pupils. Our school is not unique in this situation. In the last couple of years there has also been massive demand for involvement in sport and well-being. We are happy to do it but it becomes unsustainable where you could be working until 11pm." He said better communication was needed. "We need to be compensated. Pay is a real motivator. The way we have been spoken to as professionals by the department has been disappointing and dismissive," he said. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said more needed to be done to reduce red tape and unnecessary administrative work for teachers. She said some progress had been made with the provision of new resources and assessments, and the removal of unnecessary paperwork and processes. She said increasing time for teachers would be one of the department's top priorities for the year. Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson said the department had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink the way schools operated. "It requires us forging a system that seeks constant improvement and better working conditions," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/4aafe3eb-ba93-47d3-9325-daf4687b6e74.jpeg/r89_549_2059_1662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg