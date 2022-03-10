Days of wild weather in photos

latest-news, sydney rain 2022, woronora dam

A glimpse of blue sky was a pleasant change after days of heavy rain that battered St George and Sutherland Shire. In a welcome turn of events, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind have now eased. But because of the lengthy period of rainfall, soils are saturated, which means trees may break free of roots easily. Social media was awash with images of the havoc flash flooding created across the region. Low-lying areas including Woronora were mostly affected, with the boat shed among those flooded. Local State Emergency Services remains in clean-up mode, clearing fallen trees from Wednesday's strong winds. There is only a 10 per chance of rain on Thursday, with a cooler 23 degrees expected. Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing until Saturday. Swimming is also not recommended due to increased pollution levels. The weekend will be slightly warmer, with temperatures predicted to climb up to the mid-20s, with a 60 per cent chance of up to 3mm of rain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ba05f8bf-36d6-4250-a834-606fa463ed02.jpg/r407_0_3593_1800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg