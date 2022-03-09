latest-news,

Commuters are being asked t o avoid all non-essential travel as severe weather continues to impact the state's rail network with flooding, landslips and trees on tracks. A Sydney Trains statement on Wednesday morning said, "Severe weather conditions are currently affecting the network with significant disruptions and larger than normal service gaps". Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said people should rethink their travel plans with delays and cancellations expected this week, and crews needing time to assess, clear and repair damage to the network. Mr Elliott encouraged people to work from home if possible. "With bad weather likely to continue and the extent of damage still unclear, we need to act to ensure the safety of commuters while also providing as many services as we safely can to keep freight and passengers moving," he said. "Rainfall is set to ease, however a severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued, with southerly winds 70-90km and gusts exceeding 100km/h expected in the Illawarra, the coast, and Sydney Metro. "Trains are running to altered frequency and stopping patterns and we're asking commuters to delay their travel. If you do need to use the network, please plan ahead and leave plenty of extra travel time. "We have replacement buses at key locations across the network including on the Western Line, Olympic Park Line, North Shore Line, Blue Mountains Line, South Coast and Southern Highlands lines. "Due to the rapidly changing situation, some information on customer apps and station information screens might not be up to date. Please pay attention to announcements on board services and at stations," Mr Elliott said. Transport for NSW Acting Chief Operations Officer Mark Hutchings, said crews are working around the clock to assess damage and clear debris quickly but we're expecting impacts to continue throughout the week. "Flooding is also affecting a number of our stations so people need to be vigilant and do not run for your service as platforms can be slippery when wet," Mr Hutchings said. "Thank you for working with us during this challenging time and continue to show our frontline workers your understanding and patience." Commuters are also urged to be cautious on the road network with localised flooding and damage across the State. You can check LiveTraffic.com for real time updates and plan your trip at Transportnsw.info.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/8fa8b52e-d0b3-4345-9d83-03efeb5518d3.jpg/r2_90_937_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg