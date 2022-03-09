latest-news,

Residents are being urged to check trees around their homes following yesterday's extreme weather and the forecast for further damaging winds today. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast south to southwesterly 25 to 40 km/h winds, with gusts up 90 km/h near the coast. Among incidents during last night's near gale force winds, powerlines were brought down in Flora Street, Kirrawee and trees fell in Hotham Road, Gymea and across President Avenue at Kirrawee. An SES statement on Wednesday morning said, "As the rain starts to ease, and the wind is here, now is the time to prepare your home. "Due to recent rainfall, soils are saturated and rivers are swollen, trees may become unstable, and conditions need to be monitored. "A Severe Weather Warning is currently in place for Damaging Winds for locations across #Sydney #Hunter & the #Illawarra region. "Please be mindful of damaged property, and conditions of roads which may have changed due to the recent rainfall and debris." Anyone requiring emergency assistance can call the SES on 132 500. If the situation is life-threatening, call triple zero (000). Meanwhile Sutherland Shire police are seeking public assistance after a member of the public found a yellow canoe at The Needles on Woronora River, Engadine, on Monday. Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact Sutherland police on 9542 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d4fb4771-d24b-4f8d-ba4f-fdd1fb4f9de4.jpg/r2_52_1021_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg