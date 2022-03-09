latest-news,

Update Sutherland Shire SES had more than 270 calls for assistance during yesterday's heavy rain and powerful winds, including car rescue incidents at Menai, Bangor, Engadine and Kurnell. The phones continue to run hot, with a further 81 jobs recorded on Wednesday morning. The worst affected suburb on Tuesday was Kurnell, where there were 100 requests due to "significant flooding". Since the start of the extreme weather on February 22, the four shire SES units, at Heathcote, Sutherland, Menai and Cronulla, have had 517 requests for assistance. Shire SES commander, Chief Inspector John Gonzalez, said, "Members are getting fatigued because the operation has been going on for so long. "We are also being supported by Sutherland Shire Rural Fire Service and we have SES teams from Victoria coming up on Friday". Chief Inspector Gonzalez said, despite the workload, the shire had fared better than many other areas, such as the Northern Beaches, and western Sydney. "Normally in these extreme weather events, we will get 1000 jobs in a week," he said. Shire SES volunteers have also been dispatched since November to other impacted acreas in NSW, including Bourke and Wilcannia and the Northern Rivers. Earlier Residents are being urged to check trees around their homes following yesterday's extreme weather and the forecast for further damaging winds today. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast south to southwesterly 25 to 40 km/h winds, with gusts up 90 km/h near the coast. Among incidents during last night's near gale force winds, powerlines were brought down in Flora Street, Kirrawee and trees fell in Hotham Road, Gymea and across President Avenue at Kirrawee. An SES statement on Wednesday morning said, "As the rain starts to ease, and the wind is here, now is the time to prepare your home. "Due to recent rainfall, soils are saturated and rivers are swollen, trees may become unstable, and conditions need to be monitored. "A Severe Weather Warning is currently in place for Damaging Winds for locations across #Sydney #Hunter & the #Illawarra region. "Please be mindful of damaged property, and conditions of roads which may have changed due to the recent rainfall and debris." Anyone requiring emergency assistance can call the SES on 132 500. If the situation is life-threatening, call triple zero (000). Meanwhile Sutherland Shire police are seeking public assistance after a member of the public found a yellow canoe at The Needles on Woronora River, Engadine, on Monday. Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact Sutherland police on 9542 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/a0acb9a9-2923-401e-b5e4-3ea2869ad392.jpg/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg