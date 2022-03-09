Heavy winds to follow the rain

latest-news,

After the rain, get ready for the winds. The Bureau of Meteorology has recorded intense wind gusts overnight with warnings of more on the way. Sydney Airport recorded a 94km/h wind gust at 9.20pm last night and Kurnell saw a 100km/h gust at 9.53pm. Molineux Point on the eastern side of Botany Bay recorded a 111km/h gust at 9.34pm. Yesterday the BOM warned of damaging winds in the Sydney Metropolitan area as the low moved offshore on Tuesday night. Winds were expected to increase up to 90km/h, enough to bring down trees and powerlines. Very windy conditions are expected near the coast including Sydney and the Illawarra. Damaging southerly swell and coastal erosion are also expected on Wednesday for the southern half of New South Wales. Due to recent rainfall, soil is saturated and rivers are swollen so severe thunderstorms and persistent showers are more likely to lead to landslides, flash and riverine flooding. Gusty winds are also more likely to lead to trees and powerlines falling, due to soft soils. The Bureau of Meteorology has numerous flood warnings current across eastern New South Wales with severe weather warnings and hazardous surf warnings also current. Thunderstorms are expected over the north-east until the middle of the week, with severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. Rains is expected to ease later on Wednesday along the remainder of the coast as the east coast low moves offshore. Flooding will continue as the water slowly recedes. Communities should be prepared for flood impacts and are encouraged to keep up tp date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and always follow the advice of emergency services. Georges River communities will be able to seek disaster recovery assistance through a jointly funded program between Australian Government and state and territory governments. Yesterday the Federal Government announced that the Georges River and Bayside Local Government Areas will be included in the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), following severe storms and flooding from 22 February 2022. Georges River mayor, Nick Katris has acknowledged the support and encouraged impacted individuals and local businesses to seek DRFA assistance. "I thank the Australian and NSW governments for their prompt decision to include Georges River in the flood recovery and assistance program," Councillor Katris said. "The DRFA assistance includes support to individuals, businesses and non-profit organisations. "This is much needed help, as Georges River Council assists in immediate recovery, addresses emerging needs and helps to build community resilience. "The floods have been devastating for so many, we want to make this support known in our communities as far and wide as possible." In response to the storms and floods, DRFA assistance has been activated in 45 local council areas including Georges River. It provides assistance for individuals, through: Assistance for small businesses, non-profit and primary producers: For information on all available disaster recovery assistance and support, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or online via https://www.nsw.gov.au/floods

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b93cc375-1185-4b5e-9fd0-193ed7604c9b.jpg/r0_160_2048_1317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg