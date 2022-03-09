Glenlee is back on the market

latest-news,

The waterfront property Glenlee at Lugarno is currently for sale. Colliers International is advertising Glenee at 80 Boronia Parade with Expressions of Interest closing on 31 March. It is understood that several aged care providers have been approached regarding the site. A Development Application for the property calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots. The 24,500 sqm property backs onto the Georges River and has an R2 low density residential zoning. In January the NSW Government renewed the Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee for another 12 months. An initial Interim Heritage Order on the property was due to lapse on February 14. Last July, the council decided to write to the State member for Oatley, Mark Coure and Federal member for Banks David Coleman seeking State and Federal Government funding to purchase the site for open space. Following a Question with Notice from Cr Warren Tegg submitted to the February 28 council meeting, council officers advised that the NSW Minister for Planning had declined to provide funding towards the purchase of the site and that no response had been received from Mr Coleman. At a council meeting last Monday, the general manager, Ms Gail Connolly noted that council officers are continuing to advocate to the local MPs to secure funding for the site. The applicant has appealed to the Land and Environment Court against the Georges River Local Planning Panel's refusal of the subdivsion development application with a hearing date set for 31 October, 2022.

