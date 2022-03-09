latest-news,

Cronulla-Sutherland head coach, Craig Fitzgibbon, won't make the trip to Canberra on Friday for his first game in charge of the Sharks after testing positive to a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) earlier this week. Fitzgibbon likely contracted COVID-19 from a family member and following his quarantine period will be back on deck well in advance of the Sharks second round game against the Eels at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday, March 19. While the bulk of preparations have been put in place ahead of the Sharks season opening match, Fitzgibbon has experienced assistants in Steve Price, Josh Hannay and Daniel Holdsworth on board to oversee match day responsibilities and the team's final training sessions. "After a carefully planned pre-season, most of the preparations are complete and we have three more than capable coaches to take care of the group for a couple of days," Fitzgibbon said. "Steve, Josh and DJ will relay the final instructions and get the boys ready for Canberra on Friday. "Obviously the timing of this isn't ideal, you can take all the precautions as I have in following NRL Apollo advice and protocols, but with four children at home unfortunately it has caught up with our family at an inopportune time. "My health is fine and symptoms mild, I look forward to getting back amongst the group next week and I will be in constant communications with the coaches and players." Price and Hannay will share game day coaching duties and media responsibilities, while Holdsworth as the third full time member of the NRL coaching staff acts as the Sharks on-field blue shirt trainer. A member of the premiership-winning Sharks coaching staff in 2016, Price has returned to the Cronulla club after a successful stint in charge of Warrington in the UK Super League. While Hannay capably took over the reins as interim NRL coach at the Sharks during the 2021 season.

