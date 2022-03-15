Picture yourself here

latest-news, Orosi, South Cronulla, Abode Property Agents, real estate, for sale off the plan, property for sale, modern residences, brand-new residences

Prestige Property Bed 3 | Bath2 | Car 2 and 3 Superbly appointed with contemporary design and bespoke finishes, Orosi South Cronulla delivers an elevated sense of boutique living, with sustainability at its core. Offering a selection of spacious three-bedroom residences, including two spectacular penthouses and a villa style two-bedroom courtyard apartment. Complementing its idyllic coastal lifestyle, impeccable interiors showcase thoughtfully crafted interiors, with a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor entertainment. Vast open plan layouts and designer interiors provide unparalleled comfort, privacy and space. A lavishly appointed master suite features a resort-inspired ensuite bathroom with free standing bath while a sleek kitchen incorporates marble benchtops, feature island bench and Miele appliances. Elegant timber flooring throughout living spaces and bedrooms. Also oversized undercover alfresco balconies, some with stunning water and district views. (The two-bedroom ground-floor apartment enjoys a private courtyard on title). Features include double glazed windows throughout, premium solar panels, solar system and batteries to all communal spaces, CCTV security, secure lift access, video intercom and VRV air conditioning including independent temperature control for each room. Most feature lock-up garaging within secure basement equipped with charging stations. Photos: Artist's impressions depicting interiors and exteriors are meant as a guide only

