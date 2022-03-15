A solid dual home

latest-news, Hurstville, property, real estate, PRD Hurstville, inspect now, dual living home, great home opportunity

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Nestled away in a quiet tree-lined street yet allowing quick convenient walking access to Hurstville CBD is this superbly constructed and grand double brick home. The house offers five bedrooms (huge upstairs master), two bathrooms, kitchen and laundry on both levels allowing for dual family living or rental potential with both offering private entrance. Cosy living spaces surround the spacious well-appointed timber kitchens on both floors of the home. Immaculately maintained bathrooms on both levels with two full sized spa baths and separate showers. The downstairs living room leads to a large covered entertaining area that then flows to a level lawn. Upstairs the private rear sunroom and front balcony allow for relaxing outside and enjoying the district views on offer. A separate huge two room, brick home office at the rear of the property with separate car access from the side lane The downstairs laundry offers separate external toilet for the home office with room for an external shower. Other features include parquetry or tiled floors throughout, high ceilings, ornate cornices and solid timber doors. Plenty of parking with a large double lock-up garage with electric roller doors and internal access as well as off street parking plus rear yard access from side lane. Move in, renovate and add your own touches or rent out for a great return on your investment.

