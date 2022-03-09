Bayside Council presents Student Excellence Awards

community,

More than 130 guests, representing 21 local schools, braved the wild weather last night to attend the Bayside Student Excellence Awards in the Rockdale Town Hall on Wednesday, March 9. The Bayside Student Excellence Awards aim to promote excellence in local schools by recognizing students who have displayed exceptional leadership qualities or excelled in their academic studies, chosen sport or the arts. "Bayside Council is proud to sponsor these awards each year, working in partnership with our local schools to promote and encourage strong leadership, academic excellence, as well as recognizing outstanding performances in the arts and sport," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "It is important to develop a sense of pride among young people and encourage their commitment to education," she said. Each year Bayside Council invites Principals from the 42 Bayside schools - primary and secondary - to nominate students for the Student Excellence Awards. Last night was the first of two award ceremonies organised to recognise the 2021 recipients. The second ceremony will be on Wednesday 16 March in the Botany Town Hall. The 2021 Awards were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Councillor Curry presented 72 Bayside students with a Student Excellence Award Certificate and gift voucher. In addressing the students Cr Curry said, "You are a very bright, and talented, group of young people, but more importantly you have all demonstrated true leadership, you have taken an active interest in your school community and in the welfare of your peers. "You are already working to make your communities more diverse, equitable and inclusive and that gives me, as a current community leader, confidence in our future," she said. Councillor Curry also congratulated and thanked all the teachers and student's parents saying they too had excelled in difficult circumstances throughout COVID. "Thank you for nurturing and developing the talent we have here, encouraging them to achieve something worthwhile and leading by example," she said. "The excellence of our students has been due to your hard work and encouragement." Also, on hand to congratulate the students were Councillor Jo Jansyn, who was master of ceremonies for the evening and Councillor Greta Werner.

Bayside Council presents Student Excellence Awards