A commitment to supporting veterans has given Marcia McInerney something to be proud of. She won the 2022 Heathcote Local Woman of the Year Award. Mrs McInerney was recognised at the NSW Women of the Year Awards breakfast ceremony at the ICC Sydney in celebration of International's Women's Day. In the past 15 years she HAS showed dedication to the Engadine RSL Sub-Branch. She has selflessly volunteered for veteran welfare and fundraiser activities. Mrs McInerney's support to veterans and their families is extensive. It includes assistance and companionship visits, transportation to medical appointments and activities, communicating veteran welfare, veterans widows assistance and assistance to families with veteran funeral arrangements. She also works with leading fundraising initiatives for the Anzac Day Appeal and Poppy Appeal. The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program that recognises and celebrates the support women give to their communities across NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/7e739f7a-3cef-4482-a24b-523f88b78c6b.jpg/r0_421_3619_2466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg