Marcia McInerney, who has volunteered countless hours to help veterans and their families through the Engadine RSL sub-Branch, is the 2022 Heathcote Local Woman of the Year Award. Mrs McInerney was recognised at the NSW Women of the Year Awards breakfast ceremony at the ICC Sydney on International's Women's Day. The state government introduced the Local Woman of the Year Awards to recognise and celebrate the support women give to their local communities across NSW. Heathcote MP Lee Evans said Mrs McInerney's "incredible work over more than 15 years has had profound impact on veterans and their families in the Heathcote community and I thank her for her significant contribution and effort". "Marcia has selflessly volunteered an inordinate number of personal hours for veteran welfare and fundraiser activities," he said. "Her support to veterans and their families includes assistance and companionship visits, transportation to medical appointments and sub-Branch activities, communicating veteran welfare to the sub-Branch, assisting widows and helping families with funeral arrangements. "Marcia also works tirelessly with leading fundraising initiatives for the Anzac Day Appeal and Poppy Appeal." Mrs McInerney said she was "surprised and delighted to be nominated by the Engadine Sub-Branch". "I enjoy the work I do for the sub-Branch and I'm humbled to receive this prestigious award," she said.

