Canoe Club turns the tide for Cooks River

The Cooks River has been hit hard by the recent heavy rains but members of the River Canoe Club of NSW are ready to turn to tide with a big clean up program planned for the coming weeks. "It's not beyond repair, it just needs some care," said River Canoe Club of NSW president Simon Wilkes. "The water quality has been impacted heavily by the rains and it will take a period of time to settle," Mr Wilkes said. "Normally we don't encourage contact with the water for 48 hours after a 10ml event but after the recent rainfall it will probably take about a week for the water to settle." The 200 member River Canoe Club of NSW is at the forefront of monitoring and cleaning up the Cooks River. Members paddle the 25km network of the river waterways from their clubhouse at Tempe, ranging from Canterbury up river to Wolli Creek and out into Botany Bay. The club has a regularly monthly clean up on the river and its annual Cooks River Clean Up and Paddle Against Plastic event. This was due to take place on March 20 but has been rescheduled to May 8. The Cooks River Clean Up day has resulted in more than 20 tonnes of rubbish being removed from the river over the past four years. The canoe club in conjunction with the Cooks River Alliance has just received a $100,000 grant from the State Government to launch the Cooks River Litter Prevention Strategy. The project will see club members and the Alliance working with four councils, Sydney Water and other community groups to identify ways that litter can be prevented from entering into the river into the future. The goal is to achieve a 50 per cent reduction within the next four years of litter entering the river. The Strategy is one of a number of ways the canoe club is engaging the community in caring for the river. This includes promoting the Cooks River Paddle Trail, a digital map to help people get started paddling the Cooks RIver network of waterways. This will soon be supported by a Paddle Trail app. "There is a broad community perception that Cooks River is the most polluted river in Sydney but efforts continue to improve the quality and progress is being made, "Mr Wilkes said. "It has its good days and its bad days, as with all rivers across the metropolitan area and even Sydney Harbour. "It may have a history of being a drain but it is getting better each year. Yes, we got hammered in the recent rains but we are trying to get the community to embrace the river. "Despite all this the community still love the river and want to see it have a positive future." For more information on the Canoe Club of NSW visit: rivercanoeclub.org.au

