3Bridges Community has been acknowledged for the outstanding work they do in promoting social cohesion, inclusion and diversity by winning the The Premier's Multicultural Community Medal for Business Excellence - Not for Profit. The award was presented at the Premier's Harmony Dinner held at the International Convention Centre on March 1 and hosted by NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, Oatley MP Mark Coure. The awards pay tribute and showcases the positive impact that businesses and community organisations make across the state of New South Wales. 3Bridges chief executive officer, Raj Nair, received the award on behalf of 3Bridges' staff and volunteers. "This award acknowledges and showcases the dedication of the whole team in ensuring that all community members regardless of age, ethnicity, sexuality or religion feel safe, welcome and accepted," Mr Nair said. "I am honoured to work in an organisation that prides itself on celebrating the diversity of individuals and their different cultural backgrounds, an organisation that provides opportunities to our diverse community members, to connect and enrich their lives," he said. 3Bridges Community provides services and supports from Early Years to Aging Well, for over 28,500 people each year. 3Bridges prides themselves on providing person centred support to the community and walking alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through empowerment, collaboration and creating a safe and inclusive environment. Focusing on prevention and early intervention, while making a significant social impact by having a positive effect to the recipient and those around them.

3Bridges wins Premiers Multicultural Community Medal