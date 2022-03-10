New park for Wolli Creek

latest-news,

A vacant site in the heart of Wolli Creek will be transformed into a recreational park for local families following Bayside Council's successful deal with the NSW Government to purchase the land for $3.9million. Bayside Council has been negotiating with Property NSW to purchase a 3,577 square-metre parcel of land at 4 Guess Avenue, Arncliffe to turn into a new park for the residents of Wolli Creek. Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said the new park would be a welcome, and much needed addition, to the Wolli Creek landscape. "It's a big win for residents, and we are very excited to explore the full potential of what can be included within this space with them," she said. Department of Planning and Environment Deputy Secretary, Property and Development NSW, Leon Walker, said the Government had invested $2.9 million in preparing the site for its future use. "This land was no longer required for government service delivery and needed to be put to a new use that would reap real benefits for the Wolli Creek community," Mr Walker said. "The Department improved the site and worked closely with Bayside Council on an outcome that will support its delivery of a new park, giving residents access to high-quality open space for generations to come." Bayside Council is now ready to proceed with the public consultation and community engagement stage of the project. Councillor Curry thanked both the former ward councillors, and current ward councillors for their ongoing commitment to providing much needed green space for the Wolli Creek families and surrounding communities. "This has been several years in the making, and the ward councillors have all worked hard to make it happen. "We want this park to belong to the community and be a place for everyone of all ages to enjoy," she said. "Ideas and suggestions from local residents and key stake-holders is an important step towards delivering some much-needed open recreational space to the local community," she said. Draft plans have been prepared and include active play areas, recreational facilities and picnic areas with new trees providing shade and habitat for local wildlife. The acquisition and embellishment of the land will be funded from development contributions collected under the Wolli Creek and Bonar Street Development Contributions Plan 2019. As a condition of sale, Council is to design and deliver the community open space within 18 months of settlement of the contract.

