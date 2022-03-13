Petrol prices soar at above $2 a litre

community, sydne petrol fuel march 2022

Motorists are being slugged for fuel beyond $2 a litre, and some are predicting petrol prices to go higher than $2.50 a litre. The increasing move by western countries putting pressure on Russian crude oil supplies, the globe's second biggest exporter, could blow out prices to record highs. At a BP service station at Cronulla on March 11, unleaded was priced at above $2.20 a litre. Independent stations are also above the $2 mark. "We appreciate the soaring costs of fuel, and obviously the conflict in Ukraine hasn't helped," Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said. "There are international levers at play here that are outside our control, and that's the challenging part that we're trying to work through." NRMA also voiced its concerns at rising prices. "There's really no end in sight," spokesman Peter Khoury said. "We're struggling to be able to point to any factors globally that will provide any sort of short-term relief." But while the latest conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices, more than half of Australia's refined products come from South Korea and Singapore, according to Shipping Australia - the peak industry body for shipping. Australian petrol prices have been increasing since November 2020, after reaching record lows in April 2020 following the initial impact of COVID-19. Motorists are urged to shop around. The NRMA app can help consumers find fuel prices.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/09fa273e-f468-4d99-8de8-8e84927a227d.jpg/r0_285_4896_3051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg