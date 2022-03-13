Enjoy dry days while they last

latest-news, cronulla beach

Take a moment to enjoy the dry conditions, while they last. In what has been a very wet few weeks, the weekend brought a turn of events, with the sun making an appearance. Saturday, March 13, was warm and sunny, and although Sunday will be mostly cloudy, it is not expected to produce any significant rain. Temperatures should reach 25 degrees. Although many grassy playing fields remain soggy and muddy, people took advantage of the weather beachside, pounding the pavement along the esplanade at Cronulla. But don't put the washing on all at once, as showers predicted for next week. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain on Monday, but up to only 2mm is expected. There will be similar conditions on Tuesday, and a high chance of afternoon and evening showers on Wednesday. Swimmers should be wary as there is a possible pollution alert at Cronulla beaches due to recent extreme wet weather conditions and flooding. Stormwater may be affecting these swimming sites. Swimming in discoloured water and where there is floating debris should be avoided. The recent damp conditions could also increase the likelihood of mould inside residential properties. With the rain holding off, now is a good time to air out rooms with open windows and plenty of sunlight if possible. Mould inhibitors, even sticks of chalk tied together in a wardrobe, can absorb extra moisture. To remove mould, use diluted white vinegar. But oil cloves will kill the mould. Mix 1/4 teaspoon of oil of cloves in a one litre bottle of cold water and lightly mist over surfaces. Reapplying every few months is recommended. People should also use the dry conditions to clean out roof gutters and drains around their properties, which could still be holding lots of water.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/506eb9e7-d5df-4aea-97c6-acf6b6b4b004.jpg/r0_347_4896_3113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg