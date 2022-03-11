Kogarah Historical Society's 2021 Local History Awards

community,

The Kogarah Historical Society announced the winners of its 2021 Local History Awards yesterday. The winner of the $1,000 first prize was Leonie Bell for her essay Oatley Park - Volunteers and Local Government in Partnership. Winner of the $500 second prize was John MacRitchie for his essay Conscription and anti-conscription. They were presented with their awards at the Kogarah School of Arts by Georges River mayor, Nick Katris. The judges of the 2021 awards were former president of the Royal Australian Historical Society, Christine Yeats and Australian National Maritime Museum's head of knowledge, Dr Peter Hobbins. Entries had to focus on any aspect of the history of the Kogarah or Georges River Council area including environmental heritage, built heritage, events and personalities. Ms Yeats said the standard of the award entries were proof that the local historical societies had survived and thrived despite the pandemic. Patience and perseverance is needed for those who love local history, she said and all the essays showed commitment to research. Dr Hobbins said the judges looked at how people approached history and pieced their research together. The 13 entries covered a number of subjects ranging from the 1897 Constitution Convention to memories of the 1950s shops at Allawah. "The most global of events always have a local effect which is why local history societies are important," he said. "The winning entries took us deep into a world that once was and never can be again," he added. Kogarah Historical Society, now in its 52nd year, was founded in 1970 with aims to encourage the study of Australian History and promote awareness of the history of the Kogarah Municipality. The Society meets on the second Thursday of month, February to November, at the historic Kogarah School of Arts, corner of Bowns Road and Queens Avenue, Kogarah at 2 pm. Carss Cottage Museum is open every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm and other times by appointment. Admission $5 per adult and free for accompanied school age children. Students $2. More details on Carss Cottage Museum and The Kogarah Historical Society visit www.kogarah.historicalsociety.com.au As well as all our events for Monday at the Museum and Thursdays at the School of Arts visit Georges River Counci's What's On page.

