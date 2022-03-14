A cheeky start brought Bill and Edna together

community,

When William (Bill) Hewson saw his future-wife Edna taking a stroll along a country road with a friend, he cheekily asked if he could walk between them. They politely obliged, and soon after, the confident young English lad asked Edna on a date. In the background, a war was on. Mr Hewson was in the navy and was sent to Australia. He knew that was where he wanted to stay. "When I got home I said I would find a lady who would like to come to Australia, and I did find her," Mr Hewson said. They married on March 15, 1952, at a church in Pendleton, a small village within the country of Lancashire. Seven years later they left the UK. Their first daughter, Carol, was five years old when they emigrated. Later they had two sons. Mr and Mrs Hewson have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, including a newborn. This year they celebrate 70 years of marriage. They have lived at Cronulla for more than 60 years. Mr Hewson worked as a fitter and turner, and ran his business at Taren Point for about 20 years, while Mrs Hewson was raising their children. They recall fond memories of taking their kids fishing and going to Bali. Their family also took them on a worldwide cruise for their 60th anniversary. Mr Hewson, 97, was a talented lawn bowls player, having won several prizes. His love of the game inspired Mrs Hewson to also take it up, at age 70. They love all kinds of sport, and enjoy watching tennis, golf, football and cricket. Mrs Hewson, 92, has become quite the commentator, after her husband lost his sight. She said patience was the key to their happiness. "We have had our ups and downs but we get through it," she said. "I love everything about Bill." "When you live together you have to give way to the other one," Mr Hewson said." The couple will celebrate their milestone anniversary with a party on March 26 at Sea Level, Cronulla. "I wouldn't swap her for a million dollars," Mr Hewson said. "Only a million?" Mrs Hewson cheekily replied.

