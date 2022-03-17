community, world's greatest shave 2022, leukaemia foundation, lugarno public school

At more than 65 centimetres long, these two plaits have taken lots of effort to grow and maintain. The time has come to go the chop, and for a worthy cause. Annabelle Gallagher, age 9, will cut off her long hair and donate it to someone who needs her locks. The year 4 pupil from Lugarno Public School is taking part in this year's World's Greatest Shave, which raises money for the Leukaemia Foundation. She hopes to raise at least $2000. "I have a lot of long hair so it would be nice to share it to make wigs for sick kids that don't have any hair, so they can feel good about themselves," Annabelle, of Penshurst, said. "I've had long hair since I was really little so it will be a nice change." Lucas Heights Community School students are also braving the shave this year, with an aim of raising more than $5000. Organised by the student leadership team, the event will encourage students to either cut, shave or spray their hair. Funds raised will provide vital support and care for the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood related disorders. A total of 50 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer every day That number is set to double by 2035.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/901a3c90-e496-455d-ad62-fd9fdf8325e5.JPG/r0_280_5063_3141_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg