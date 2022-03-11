latest-news,

The celebration of live music, Great Southern Nights is returning to the Hurstville Entertainment Centre this month. Great Southern Nights is showcasing established, emerging and local Australian performers in a three-week program of live music running from March 18 to April 10 in venues across NSW. The aim is to get people out to experience the joy of live music again. Great Southern Nights starts on Friday March 25 with a performance by Melbourne-based musician D'Aarcy Spiller. Her debut EP Little Demons, released in 2020 presented songs of life, loss and strength. She describes her music as a mixture of a little blues, alt, pop and herself. D'Arcy Spiller will be appearing in the Entertainment Centre's Civic Theatre at 7.30pm (Tickets $25). The legendary band Dragon is heading to the Hurstville Entertainment Centre on Sunday, March 27 at 7pm. Formed in New Zealand in 1972 and adopted by Australian fans, Dragon wrote and performed many rock anthems including April Sun in Cuba, Are You Old Enough and Still in Love with You. After a break, original member Todd Hunter (bass) reformed Dragon in 2006 with a line-up of Mark Williams (vocals, guitar), Bruce Reid (guitar), and Pete Drummond (drums). Tickets are $39. Appearing on Thursday, april 7 will be Blue Mountains musican, Little Green, also known as Amy. Little Green was self-taught from the age of seven on flute, sax, guitar, piano, bass and voice. Her songs are described as showing a childlike sense of storytelling and serene musicality inspired by the nature around her. Her performance starts at 7.30pm, tickets $25. Shannon Noll who appears at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre on Friday, April 8 has been well-known to Australian audiences since his appearance on Australian Idol in 2003. Since then he has recorded 10 albums including two multi-platinum #1 ARIA albums and had ten consecutive to ten singles. His single 'What About Me' was certified four times platinum was the highest selling single in Australia in 2004. In 2020 Shannon Noll also scored his first #1 on the Australian Country charts when he featured on 'Find Our Way' with girl-band Southbound. In 2021 he debuted at #1 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart and #1 on the AIR Independent Album chart with his album Raw. Shannon Noll performs at 7.30pm. Tickets are $45. For booking enquires phone 9330 6400 or go to: entertainment@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/2f5b90af-00fa-4169-b221-950b85a6acb8.jpg/r0_634_3840_2804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg