latest-news, Fishbowl, Cronulla

Fishbowl, which makes fresh, made-to-order salads with a Japanese twist, is opening its 29th store in Cronulla on Saturday March 19. To celebrate, the business is offering $5 OG bowls for the entire day, "with 20 per cent per bowl to be donated a local charity chosen by customers". The first Fishbowl store opened at Bondi Beach in 2016 and the business has expanded across Sydney and Melbourne and is due to move into Queensland in April. Founders Nathan Dalah, Nic Pestalozzi and Casper Ettelson say the aim was "to create a platform that could empower people to make healthier decisions by turning salads into a lifestyle". The chain recently introduced their "greenest, lowest calorie bowl Lean 'n Green", the ingredients being poached chicken, cabbage, kale, cucumber, red onion, chilli, coriander, lemon olive oil, spicy shoyu, avocado, tamari almonds and ginger.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/3d2f6353-ad65-487e-833d-f320b916345c.png/r1_58_640_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fishbowl to open 29th store in Cronulla on March 19