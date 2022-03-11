Blood donations urgently needed

latest-news, blood donation sydney

Blood donors are urgently needed as the effects of flooding have resulted in a shortfall of donations. "In Sydney, where a fifth of the country's blood supply is collected, hundreds of blood donors have been unable to donate, with many impacted by evacuation orders and disruptions to major blood collection centres such as Bondi, North Sydney, Liverpool, and our western Sydney mobile services," Donor Services Nursing Assistant, The Shire Donor Centre, Cleo Cottrell-Dormer, said. To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood App.

