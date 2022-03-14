From a distance, Ukrainian migrants hope for peace

community, ukraine

Young and ambitious, Xenia Novosilska and Alex Vaghin took the chance to emigrate from Ukraine to Cronulla with open arms. They did not escape. They had a nice, comfortable and safe life. But much like many 20-somethings at the time, they wanted to build their careers outside of European borders. In their early 20s, the IT professsionals secured skilled independent visas in Australia. But it meant leaving behind family and a close circle of friends in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, about 400 km from the country's capital, Kyiv. "We were curious and excited," Xenia, now 40, said. "Ukraine was peaceful when we left. Actually, it was a beautiful and normal place one day before the conflict started." They had the choice of setting up life in Canada or the UK, but considered Australia "the most peaceful country". Now from across the seas, they find themselves fearing for the place they hold close to their hearts, and marching alongside fellow anti-war protesters in their adopted country they equally adore. The family had plans to go back to Ukraine this year for the first time since emigrating 14 years ago. Xenia's mother, a high school teacher, has vowed to stay in her apartment in Ukraine. But regular sirens alert of constant danger. "When my parents hear sirens, they go downstairs and into the school's underground basement, which has become a bomb shelter," Xenia said. "Fortunately the connection is very good so I can contact them a few times a day. Russian air strikes are usually in the morning so I'm up a lot checking on how everyone is. My father wants to stay, to look after his garden for spring. "We are living in a dark cloud of fear. I'm prepared for the worst. You can expect craziness from Putin." Alex's parents, his brother, sister-in-law and their children left Ukraine for the Czech Republic. "They were only about eight kilometres from the big nuclear station so they were scared," Alex said. "My brother was allowed to go with them under an exemption because he has three children. They put their lives in a car and drove what would be a one day distance, in four days, with huge traffic and petrol station lines." Others, like his long-time classmate from Moscow, is frightened of being arrested if he protests on Russian soil. "People are so united in Ukraine. Many don't want to leave," Alex said. "Some are even coming back into the country, to volunteer, help refugees or with medical support." Although they have shielded their children Milena, 7, and Martin, 4, from the visual atrocities of the conflict, the couple wants them to have a basic understanding of their shared desire for peace. The family all attended a recent anti-war protest in Sydney's CBD. "We wondered if we should protect our kids from this but we decided it was something very important to us," Alex said. "We didn't want to hide. We want to show them a war is going on and that people are against it. We don't show them horrible footage but we tell them about the terrible things that are happening." They said they were proud to see Australia show its loyalty to Ukraine. The Federal Government committed $105 million to Ukraine for defensive and humanitarian support. "We are very grateful for the Australian Government, for Scott Morrison's support, and from the Australian people who send money for help," Alex said. "Ukrainians are standing strong."

