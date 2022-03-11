latest-news,

Georges River Council will pause its plans for converting Hurstville's Palm Court car park into green space to engage in more consultation with local businesses. Under Georges River Council's Hurstville Revitalisation Project, the 31-space Palm Court car park is being converted into open green space providing a children's play area with sculptural play element, timber bench seating, tree plantings and a turf area. There will be ten car spots provided around the new park and an extra 12 car spots in Treacy Street but businesses said this still leaves a shortfall of nine car spots that would otherwise be available in the CBD. Work was due to start this month. But local businesses met with mayor Nick Katris last week to discuss their concerns regarding the loss of car spaces and the potential effect on local businesses. Last Monday, the council called an extraordinary meeting to debate a Notice of Notion by Cr Colleen Symington calling for a pause in any further action on intended works in the Palm Court Car Park until additional consultation has been completed with the affected Forest Road business owners. Once the consultation has been completed the results are to be reported back to a regular Council meeting with a final recommendation. Council instructed the General Manager to seek legal advice on whether it is possible to lawfully terminate all relevant contracts relating to the project and the legal and cost implications of doing so and this advice is to be submitted to a further meeting of Council for consideration. A letter from Kogarah MP Chris Minns was read to councillors saying that Hurstville woefully lacks readily available short-term free parking in close proximity to where people work and shop. "The Palm Court car park supports the night-time economy and the overall viability of the town centre," he said. Cr Symington said that shopkeepers felt their concerns had not been listened to regarding the project. "I met with 42 people from businesses who expressed their concerns, fears and anger with the council," she said. "They see the car park as their mainstay," she said. Cr Symington said a quick calculation on the 31 spaces based on a 10 hour timeframe from 8am to 6pm with a turnover of two customers per hour shows there would be currently 620 customers using that car park per day. "Once nine spaces are lost and 12 moved to Treacy Street, 420 customers will be lost leaving them with 200 customers per day to use the 10 spaces left," she said. But Councillor Elmir spoke against any postponement of works saying this would be the 10th consultation on the car park. "For every car park we have in the town centre you generate a dollar of income. For every pedestrian that walks through the centre it is almost 10 times that amount," he said. 'You actually provide a net benefit to businesses by putting your parking on the periphery of town centres. It's about the financial benefit provided to businesses and also the fact we are short of open space in the town centre." When questioned about the consultation on the project, council's Director City Strategy and Innovation - Sue Weatherley said that 15,000 people had received surveys on the Hurstville Revitalisation Project and 1,000 had responded with 80 percent of these expressing their strong support for the project. Cr Warren Tegg also opposed the motion, saying the project should proceed. "This won't cost rate payers anything. We are getting $5 million of some else's money to make the town centre better," he said. But councillors voted 8:7 in support of Cr Symington's motion to pause any further action, including formalising any agreements, with regards to the intended works in the Palm Court Car Park until additional consultation has been completed with the affected Forest Road business owners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/9f046320-e666-4639-a2a7-fcc7d1c9879b.jpg/r0_399_3000_2094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg