Weekly Wrap: Teachers call for action, the big wet and more

Hello readers, In comparison to some parts of the state, thankfully the region managed to survive the relentless downpours of the recent week relatively unscathed. Of course, that's not to say the mega cell didn't leave its mark. In the wash up, Bayside and Georges River local government areas were deemed eligible for Federal and State government disaster assistance. It was nervous times for many, with evacuation warnings for those most affected. In the Shire, SES crews were kept extremely busy, having to respond to no less than 270 calls for help after a drenching and strong winds on Tuesday. Fallen trees and several car rescues were called in from Menai, Bangor, Engadine and Kurnell. It was the final act played out during an incredibly tense week, which saw the four shire SES units, at Heathcote, Sutherland, Menai and Cronulla, receive a combined 517 requests for assistance. Reporter Eva Kolimar shared a post rain warning to residents to avoid freshly sprouting, and quite toxic, mushrooms, which were appearing on lawns around the region after the rain. While they may look harmless, and in some cases, quite tasty, they can prove fatal. Eva also reported on the efforts of Arncliffe man Bruce Mitchell, who is collecting items to donate to flood affected folk in Lismore, one of the worst flood-affected regions. Mr Mitchell said he was overwhelmed by the generosity shown by locals after he put the call out on social media. In other news, Shire teachers gathered at Engadine to urge Heathcote MP Lee Evans to call on the NSW Premier to address their fears of growing teacher shortages from "uncompetitive pay and crippling workloads". A Teacher's Federation representative warned that teachers might recommence further industrial action as early as mid-March John Veage reported on the special tribute to well-loved member of the Cronulla surfing fraternity Brian Jackson. Mr Jackson passed at age 85 during a COVID wrecked 2021. To mark what would have been his 86th birthday, surfers and friends finally had the chance to gather and give him the send off befitting a fella many call a legend. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.