The Prince hotel at Kirrawee is to be expanded with new facilities similar to those at the Highfield Caringbah. A Huxley's US-Aussie sports bar and Ugly Pizza will be added. Feros Hotels director and chief executive Chris Feros said they wanted to create "a new fun place" at The Prince. "It will be a mixture of an American sports bar and Aussie sports bar, with Ugly Pizza thrown in," he said. "If you go to the Public House at Huxley's in the Highfield Caringbah, you will find the whole middle floor is big screens and open space. "Downstairs, there are lots of intimate booths and it's quite dark." The facilities are proposed in a development application for a new commercial building on the western part of the Princes Highway, Kirrawee site. Mr Feros said the landlord who owns the property bought the adjacent building a few years ago and they had been exploring options. "The new building will be predominantly commercial, but the hotel will extend into the ground floor, creating a new fun experience, which will be a mixture between Ugly Pizza and Huxleys," he said.

