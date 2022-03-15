latest-news, The Prince, Huxley's, Ugly Pizza, Chris Feros

Updated COVID has changed how food and drink premises need to operate, says the development application to expand The Prince hotel at Kirrawee. "The key to success going forward is space with particularly more space for dining, in order to ensure social distancing and customer comfort, physically and emotionally," the DA says. Under the proposal, a Huxley's US-Aussie sports bar and Ugly Pizza, similar to what is at the Highfield Caringbah, will be added. Feros Hotels director and chief executive Chris Feros said they wanted to create "a new fun place" at The Prince. "It will be a mixture of an American sports bar and Aussie sports bar, with Ugly Pizza thrown in," he said. "If you go to the Public House at Huxley's in the Highfield Caringbah, you will find the whole middle floor is big screens and open space. "Downstairs, there are lots of intimate booths and it's quite dark." The facilities are proposed in a development application for a new commercial building on the western part of the Princes Highway site. Mr Feros said the landlord who owns the property bought the adjacent building a few years ago and they had been exploring options. "The new building will be predominantly commercial, but the hotel will extend into the ground floor, creating a new fun experience, which will be a mixture between Ugly Pizza and Huxleys," he said. The DA says the new building will predominantly contain three storeys - a ground floor to be occupied by part of the hotel, with two commercial office levels above. "The new building will be located on the western part of the site which presently comprises at-grade car parking and the southern light industrial building on 10 Monro Avenue," the DA says. "The new building will address both Princes Highway and the residue at-grade car park of the hotel. "No vehicular access is proposed for Princes Highway. "Vehicular access will continue to be from Monro Avenue, although augmented for the purposes of the proposed development. "The proposal represents a balanced planning outcome, having regard to the existing controls, the constraints and opportunities of the site, existing development in the locality and the need to consider the amenity of neighbouring properties and of the locality. "The proposal will result in a modern extension to the hotel with the provision of commercial offices on the upper two levels and additional space for the hotel on the ground floor level. "The proposal will be a positive addition to the streetscape of Princes Highway, have no unacceptable impacts on adjacent properties, and will provide improved facilities and amenity for patrons of the hotel and for opportunities for prospective commercial tenants on the site."

