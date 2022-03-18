community, ansto

An accomplished researcher from Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has received a national award for her work. Professor Vanessa Peterson has been given the Nancy Millis Medal from the Australian Academy of Science. The scientist from Tempe has been involved with ANSTO for the past 26 years. She established an independent research program that focused on understanding how energy systems work. Her research uses neutron and X-ray scattering techniques to probe the origin of materials important for energy storage and use. It also provides a fundamental understanding of how to improve sustainable energy systems. "I am very driven to understand how things work right from the atomic level," she said. "The question I really set out to answer was how do the materials change while undergoing the process of energy storage and delivery? Take lithium ion batteries for example. My research has enabled a world first study to investigate these materials while they are functioning." She also acknowledged the importance of recognising female contributions to science. "Science was a natural fit for me. I have always been so curious about the world," Professor Peterson said. "Even as a kid I was fascinated by how things work, and I was never satisfied until I understood in great detail. It is just wonderful that I found I could do something useful with all of that curiosity." ANSTO is also offering girls in years 5-7 the chance to join an after-school 'STEAM' club at Lucas Heights. Across six weeks from May 5, the hands-on workshops will give young girls the opportunity to problem solve by applying critical thinking and creativity, alongside leading scientists and engineers. From growing crystals to testing rollercoasters, the sessions aim to encourage more females to boost their interest in science, technology and innovation. Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ec4dfd08-2ad8-4fba-800b-01b34db5956f.jpg/r0_439_6048_3856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg