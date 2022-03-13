latest-news, ansto lucas heights nuclear waste

This may look like a regular shipment delivery but it holds the future to Australia's medical production. Radioactive waste from the UK arrived portside, and has been driven to the Federal Government's nuclear agency, ANSTO, at Lucas Heights. It was a major operation in the early hours of Sunday morning. NSW Police and other authorities were involved in the transportation. This is the second time radioactive waste has been repatriated to Australia. The first was in December 2015 and the next is not anticipated until the mid-2030s. About 85 per cent of radioactive waste produced at ANSTO is directly associated with production of nuclear medicine, which is used in the diagnosis of heart, lung and muscular skeletal conditions, and diagnosis and treatment of certain types of cancer. There are about 700,000 nuclear medicine procedures each year in Australia. These include diagnostic imaging scans. Australia's current and former nuclear reactors at Lucas Heights operate on nuclear fuel rods, which only last a few months before they are sent to secure storage areas to cool down. The rods are sent to the UK, France or the US for reprocessing, which involves removing uranium. It is then recycled and remaining waste is solidified. This process involves breaking up the material, mixing waste in molten glass and solidifying it in steel canisters. Four of those canisters, each containing 500 kilograms of vitrified waste that is radiologically equivalent to 114 rods sent to the UK in a shipment in 1996, were received back today. The canisters are inside a 100-tonne storage cask that is is 6.5 metres long and has 20cm thick steel walls. The cask is able to withstand the power of a jet strike. It weighs 100 tonnes when empty. Standing one metre away from the full cask, you would have to stand there for 25 hours to get the same radiation dose as a nine-hour flight to Singapore. The casks will be stored at ANSTO until a National Radioactive Waste Management Facility is operational. The Lucas Heights site has the adequate infrastructure to store it temporarily. They are suitable and safe for storage over many decades, but eventually their contents will require permanent disposal. Early work is already underway on planning for a separate disposal facility for intermediate-level waste, in several decades time. The government has progressed plans for a low-level radioactive waste disposal facility, and started work on options for the eventual disposal facility for intermediate level waste. Group Executive, Nuclear Operations and Nuclear Medicine, Pamela Naidoo-Ameglio, said Australians had benefited from medical, environmental, industrial and minerals research at Lucas Heights for decades. "Those benefits include production of millions of doses of nuclear medicine, increased profitability of our mining industry, irradiation of silicon used in everything from fast trains to hybrid cars, and a base of knowledge that secures Australia's position in international nuclear non-proliferation talks," she said. "Along with these benefits comes a responsibility for Australia to safely deal with the by-products including radioactive waste. Australia does not shy away from that responsibility, and ANSTO has comprehensive plans to safely manage it."

